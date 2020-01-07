Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.39). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million.

ADVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of ADVM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 772,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,456. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.76. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 148.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

