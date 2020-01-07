Aeon (AEON) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $820.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00700269 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001747 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001726 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

