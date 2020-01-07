AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. AerCap has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

