Afterpay Touch Group (ASX:APT) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Shares of Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:APT) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$30.54 ($21.66) and last traded at A$30.41 ($21.57), approximately 1,036,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$29.99 ($21.27).

The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of A$28.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

About Afterpay Touch Group (ASX:APT)

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Touch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay Touch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit