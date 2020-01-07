Afterpay Touch Group (ASX:APT) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:APT) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$30.54 ($21.66) and last traded at A$30.41 ($21.57), approximately 1,036,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$29.99 ($21.27).

The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of A$28.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

About Afterpay Touch Group (ASX:APT)

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

