Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.65 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 261.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 240,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 195.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 44,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.