Aion (AION) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Aion has a market cap of $21.24 million and $3.69 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Kucoin, DragonEX and IDEX. Over the last week, Aion has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00179227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.71 or 0.01362503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00119389 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is aion.network . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Liqui, IDEX, Koinex, Binance, RightBTC, Bancor Network, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.