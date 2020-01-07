Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $243.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Air Products for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 have been stable over the past month. Strategic investments in high-return projects, cost-saving through productivity actions, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive the company’s results in fiscal 2020. The company is also seeing positive impact of its productivity initiatives. Air Products is expected to gain from additional productivity and cost-improvement programs. Also, the company is committed to maximize returns to shareholders. Moreover, Air Products has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, Air Products faces headwind from unfavorable currency swings. Its global gases sales are also under pressure. Modification of Indian hydrogen supply contract will also hurt the company's EMEA sales.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.76.

APD opened at $225.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.69. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $153.63 and a twelve month high of $241.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth $231,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.4% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

