Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.38

Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and traded as high as $21.60. Air T shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Air T alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 4,500 shares of Air T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $88,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,687 shares of Air T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $36,776.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,137.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,519 shares of company stock valued at $154,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.