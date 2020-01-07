AirSwap Trading Up 7.9% This Week (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $5.05 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gatecoin, OKEx and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00180683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.72 or 0.01365160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00120149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap was first traded on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, Gatecoin, OKEx, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, IDEX, Huobi and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

