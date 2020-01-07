Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.01

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.01 and traded as low as $7.51. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 598,121 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -212.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.01.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$228.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

