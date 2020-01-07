Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. 218,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,309. The company has a market capitalization of $164.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,419.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 989.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 28.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

