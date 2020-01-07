Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.20

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as high as $8.71. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 149,452 shares.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $521,000.00. Also, Director John Snisarenko purchased 10,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $595,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

