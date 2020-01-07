AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AltaGas Canada Inc (TSE:ACI) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$33.31 and last traded at C$33.31, approximately 25,707 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 85,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.40.

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AltaGas Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC downgraded AltaGas Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AltaGas Canada from C$23.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AltaGas Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.79.

Get AltaGas Canada alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34. The company has a market capitalization of $999.00 million and a PE ratio of 21.39.

AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$45.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$46.30 million. Equities analysts expect that AltaGas Canada Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. AltaGas Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

AltaGas Canada Company Profile (TSE:ACI)

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.