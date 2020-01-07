Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading Down 5.4%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.08, 10,060,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 7,494,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRN. TheStreet raised Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Amarin’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Amarin by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Amarin by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

