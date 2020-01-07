American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Electric's strategy includes incremental investment in renewable generation projects throughout the United States. This provides stability to its revenue stream and insulates it from lower sales in any particular service area. Its geographically-diversified operations allow it to avail transmission opportunities with better returns, compared with its single-state utility peers. In the past year, shares of American Electric outperformed its industry's growth. However, the company is exposed to environmental risks, since its power plants produce large quantities of nitrogen, sulfur, mercury and carbon dioxide. Investments required to meet proposed environmental regulations for its Welsh Plant through 2025 can cost an additional $550 million. These additional investments could weigh on the company’s finances, going ahead. “

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AEP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $93.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.56. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $72.43 and a 1-year high of $96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 74,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 966,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in American Electric Power by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.