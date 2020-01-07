American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

AVD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Vanguard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $577.78 million, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $124.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in American Vanguard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Vanguard by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 46,637 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Vanguard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,258,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Vanguard by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 208,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

