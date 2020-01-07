Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $190.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $149.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.25.

AMP opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $108.77 and a 52 week high of $169.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $2,403,127. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

