Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $332.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Amyris by 8.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Amyris by 66.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,053,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amyris by 35.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amyris by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Amyris by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

