Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.08. AMC Entertainment posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 480%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of AMC stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.13. 3,205,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,114. The company has a market cap of $760.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after buying an additional 985,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 338,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,961.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 927,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 745,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 273,635 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

