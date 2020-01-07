Analysts Anticipate Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of SMMF stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $317.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 25.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In related news, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $38,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $78,822.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $220,118. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 140,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

