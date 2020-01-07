Analysts Anticipate TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). TrueCar posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.36 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 1,745.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 399,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

TRUE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 680,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $502.09 million, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.55. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

