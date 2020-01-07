Analysts Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce $2.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.48 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $10.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. UBS Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

BWA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.44. 1,383,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $1,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 824,302 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 223.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

