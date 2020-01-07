Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Square posted sales of $932.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.26.

Square stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. 10,378,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,661,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Square has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,229.50, a PEG ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 3.30.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,743 shares of company stock valued at $14,142,694 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Square by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

