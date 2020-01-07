Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Square posted sales of $932.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.26.

Square stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. 10,378,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,661,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Square has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,229.50, a PEG ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 3.30.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,743 shares of company stock valued at $14,142,694 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Square by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit