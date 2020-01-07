Analysts Set $4.00 Target Price for Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jaguar Health an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAGX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. 2,708,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $36.39.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 771.25% and a negative return on equity of 675.03%. Research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

