Analysts Set Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) PT at $6.00

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the second quarter worth $26,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $43,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $48,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 5,000,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,150. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Research analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Cemex SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.