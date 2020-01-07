Analysts Set Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) PT at $66.86

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

DVA traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $75.11. 1,176,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,686. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. Davita has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Davita will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Davita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Davita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Davita by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Davita by 1,166.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Davita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

