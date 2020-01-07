Analysts Set Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) PT at $77.00

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research firms have commented on ENV. DA Davidson increased their target price on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $72.85. 389,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.70.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $650,675.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,605,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,718 shares of company stock valued at $7,937,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,701,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Envestnet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Envestnet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.