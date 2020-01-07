AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Price Reaches $0.0001

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a total market cap of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About AnarchistsPrime

ACP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info . AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.