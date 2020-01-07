Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) Trading Up 0.1%

Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, approximately 358,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.1117 dividend. This is a positive change from Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%.

