Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) Trading Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, approximately 358,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.1117 dividend. This is a positive change from Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit