Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANIK. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sidoti set a $50.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. First Analysis cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.40.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $737.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 17.74, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Sylvia Cheung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $1,194,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,607.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 379.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,961 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 105.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 413,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 101,443 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 179.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 101,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 78,812 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

