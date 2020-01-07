ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CFO Sells $3,808,500.00 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ANSS stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.67. 357,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,650. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.58 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.40.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
