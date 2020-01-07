ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CFO Sells $3,808,500.00 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ANSS stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.67. 357,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,650. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.58 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,268.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 280,701 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 44.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,248,000 after acquiring an additional 278,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,269,000 after acquiring an additional 194,230 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $34,820,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,053,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,854,315,000 after acquiring an additional 144,094 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

