Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price target on Antero Midstream and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

AM opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 544.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $149,734,649.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $614,165.03. Insiders sold a total of 23,095,545 shares of company stock worth $151,028,254 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 317,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

