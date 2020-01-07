Apollo Tourism & Leisure (ASX:ATL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd (ASX:ATL)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.47 ($0.33) and last traded at A$0.45 ($0.32), 71,252 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.45 ($0.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00.

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Company Profile (ASX:ATL)

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd, a tourism leisure company, manufactures, imports, rents, sells, and distributes recreational vehicles in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers motorhomes, campervans, and caravans under the Winnebago, Adria, and Talvor brands.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tourism & Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tourism & Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.