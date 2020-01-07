Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Aqua Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aqua Metals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $0.80 on Friday. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $42.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 879.24%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 106,034 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $75,284.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,209 shares in the company, valued at $269,948.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 197,090 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $139,933.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,923.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 61.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,897 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,991,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 231,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

