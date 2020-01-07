Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.75. 1,542,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,247. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $169.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.58.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.43% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.