Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.26

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.24. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 24,500 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.64, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

