Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.26

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.24. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 24,500 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.64, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit