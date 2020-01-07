Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) versus Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Head to Head Analysis

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $162.35 million 0.47 $2.68 million N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.27 billion 0.98 $117.22 million $2.93 13.78

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ark Restaurants and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 9 3 0 2.25

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus target price of $47.15, indicating a potential upside of 16.78%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 1.65% 8.76% 4.35% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 7.82% 37.48% 5.39%

Risk and Volatility

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ark Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Ark Restaurants on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

