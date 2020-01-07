Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AJG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.29.

NYSE:AJG traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.72. 611,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.8% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

