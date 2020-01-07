Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.38.

Shares of AHT opened at $2.65 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The stock has a market cap of $274.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,224,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 750,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 99,153 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 49,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

