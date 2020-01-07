Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

ASPU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 target price on Aspen Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.70.

ASPU traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.06. 142,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,289. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $154.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.90. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C James Jensen sold 42,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $338,713.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,672.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $66,616.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,589 shares of company stock worth $669,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 84,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Aspen Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

