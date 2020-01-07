AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Raised to GBX 8,100

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AZN. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,842.33 ($103.16).

AZN stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 7,645 ($100.57). 937,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,496.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,104.66. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

