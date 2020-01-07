ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of ATASY stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

