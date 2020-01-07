Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAWW. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $648.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,241 shares in the company, valued at $583,381.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 276,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 45.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 14.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

