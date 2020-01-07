AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of AtriCure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AtriCure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $32.73 on Friday. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.32.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $351,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $777,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,385 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,637,000 after purchasing an additional 82,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,955,000 after purchasing an additional 46,010 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 988,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 145,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 850,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

