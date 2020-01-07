Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) & DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 37.62% 27.20% 20.01% DXC Technology -6.04% 18.89% 6.77%

This table compares Autohome and DXC Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.05 billion 9.29 $417.57 million $3.75 22.08 DXC Technology $20.75 billion 0.44 $1.26 billion $8.34 4.30

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Autohome. DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Autohome has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Autohome and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 0 6 5 0 2.45 DXC Technology 0 9 7 0 2.44

Autohome currently has a consensus price target of $96.42, suggesting a potential upside of 16.44%. DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.05%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Autohome.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums. It also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites and mobile applications; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, Autohome Inc. operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical support and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Yun Chen Capital Cayman.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising enterprise, cloud application, and consulting services; application services; analytics services; business process services; and industry software and solutions. The GIS segment offers cloud and platform services; workplace, mobility, and Internet of Things services; and security solutions. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. This segment offers cloud, platform, and IT outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud application services; enterprise security solutions; mobile enterprise, virtual desktop and application, and workplace device services; and analytics services, such as analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

