Autonio (NIO) Achieves Market Cap of $194,111.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, IDEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $194,111.00 and $32.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00183842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.01395895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00025895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00120356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, IDEX, Ethfinex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

