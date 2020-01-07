AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $1,225.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $1,375.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2020 earnings at $11.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $16.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $23.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $15.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $12.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $18.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $25.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AZO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,240.40.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $20.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,145.38. 274,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,142. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $798.41 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,193.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,138.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 66.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

