Axe Hits Market Cap of $2.66 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00006189 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. Axe has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $4.28 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded up 52.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 66.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003048 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,177,950 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

