Azart (AZART) Achieves Market Cap of $344.00

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Azart coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Azart has a market capitalization of $344.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Azart has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Azart Profile

AZART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com . Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

