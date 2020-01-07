AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,687,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 609,057 shares.The stock last traded at $1.32 and had previously closed at $1.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZRX. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.33.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

