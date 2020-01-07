AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,687,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 609,057 shares.The stock last traded at $1.32 and had previously closed at $1.05.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZRX. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.33.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.
AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZRX)
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.
